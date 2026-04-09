Thursday's Frozen Four Features Trio Of Red Wings Prospects

Red Wings prospects clash as Michigan, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and Denver battle for NCAA hockey supremacy. Get ready for thrilling semi-final action.
The NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament moves one step closer to crowning a national champion Thursday, as the field narrows to four teams in the Frozen Four. The semi-finals will take center stage at T-Mobile Arena, with two marquee matchups scheduled for the evening.
The opening game will see the Wisconsin Badgers take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 5:00 p.m. EST. The matchup features two historic programs with strong tournament pedigrees and sets the tone for what promises to be an intense night of college hockey.
The late game will follow at 8:00 p.m. EST, with the Michigan Wolverines facing the Denver Pioneers in another highly anticipated clash between powerhouse programs.
For fans of the Detroit Red Wings, the semi-finals carry added intrigue with several prospects taking part. The first game features a head-to-head battle between Dylan James of North Dakota and Jack Phelan of Wisconsin.
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James, Detroit’s second-round pick in 2022, has been a key contributor for the Fighting Hawks throughout his collegiate career. The 22-year-old forward is coming off a strong senior season, posting 21 goals and 10 assists for 31 points in 39 games, along with a plus-16 rating. Across four seasons at North Dakota, he has totaled 52 goals and 36 assists for 88 points in 153 games. With his college career nearing its end, James could soon sign an entry-level contract and join the Grand Rapids Griffins to close out the season.
On the Wisconsin side, Phelan has quietly become a steady presence on the blue line. Drafted in the fifth round in 2023, the 21-year-old has recorded nine assists and a plus-nine rating in 35 games this season. His defensive reliability has been a key factor in Wisconsin’s surprising tournament run, which including an upset victory over the Michigan State Spartans after taking down Dartmouth.
The later game will also feature a familiar name for Red Wings fans in Kienan Draper, the son of former Detroit forward Kris Draper. A seventh-round pick in 2020, Draper is in his fourth and likely final season with Michigan and could also be a candidate to turn professional and join Grand Rapids in the near future.
With four elite programs and several NHL prospects on display, tonight’s Frozen Four semi-finals are shaping up to be must-watch events. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN2 as the road to a national championship reaches its final stages.
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