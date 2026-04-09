Thursday's Frozen Four Features Trio Of Red Wings Prospects

James, Detroit’s second-round pick in 2022, has been a key contributor for the Fighting Hawks throughout his collegiate career. The 22-year-old forward is coming off a strong senior season, posting 21 goals and 10 assists for 31 points in 39 games, along with a plus-16 rating. Across four seasons at North Dakota, he has totaled 52 goals and 36 assists for 88 points in 153 games. With his college career nearing its end, James could soon sign an entry-level contract and join the Grand Rapids Griffins to close out the season.