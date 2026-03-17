Tigers Pitcher Tarik Skubal Sports Dylan Larkin Gold Medal Jersey Ahead Of World Baseball Classic Championship

As the Detroit Red Wings push through a razor-thin playoff race, another storyline has captured the attention of Detroit sports fans, unfolding far from the ice.
From the baseball world, Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has been representing Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, delivering strong performances while creating an unexpected connection between two of the city’s biggest stars.
That connection came into focus ahead of Team USA’s championship game against Venezuela, when Skubal arrived wearing a Team USA jersey previously worn by Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin during the Americans’ gold medal victory at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
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For a city deeply rooted in its sports identity, the moment highlighted a bond between teams that has been building for some time. Red Wings players were notably present during the Tigers’ playoff run last October, supporting the club as it returned to postseason relevance. Now, that support has come full circle, with Skubal carrying a piece of Detroit hockey pride onto the international baseball stage.
Skubal’s presence in the tournament comes as no surprise given his dominance in Major League Baseball. The left-hander is a back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner, becoming the first pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 1999 and 2000 to achieve the feat. His rise has cemented him as one of Detroit’s premier athletes and a cornerstone of the Tigers’ resurgence.
During the tournament, Skubal made his mark in limited action, striking out five batters over three innings in a win over Great Britain. Despite only one appearance, his impact and visibility remained strong throughout Team USA’s run.
Team USA now faces Venezuela in the championship, while the Red Wings prepare to return to action later this week in a crucial matchup against the Montreal Canadiens as they continue their push to end a near decade-long playoff drought.
The image of Skubal wearing Larkin’s jersey has come to symbolize more than just good luck. It reflects a city unified by its athletes, even across different sports and stages and even with Larkin out of the lineup, Detroit fans are watching closely, hoping that shared momentum can carry both teams forward into legendary moments.
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