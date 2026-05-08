Time For Red Wings To Turn The Page

Now, rebuilds take a long time – longer than you would probably think, in fact. But you tend to see at least a little progress. Under Yzerman, the Red Wings have stagnated and done so in the worst position possible: the mushy middle. They’re not good enough to make the playoffs, and they haven’t been bad enough to get a franchise-altering draft pick. Even when they were, the lottery balls were scornful: the highest pick they got was No. 4, when they took Lucas Raymond in 2020. They whiffed when they picked Filip Zadina one spot ahead of Quinn Hughes in 2018, though Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson were both savvy selections in later drafts (not Quinn Hughes savvy, but hey…).