Todd McLellan Emphasizes Pace As Red Wings’ Identity With Playoff Spot In The Balance

“Obviously, special teams come into play, but the big thing — and we talked about it today — but some of the moments in the game, it either goes for or against you, and at the end of the night, we tally," he said. "We’ve got to get individuals ending up on the plus side rather than the negative side. A little over 50, not to 100, but just a little over 50. Right now, we may be at 48. It’s such a fine line."