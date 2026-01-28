Todd McLellan Looks Forward To Chance For Red Wings To Rebound From Loss To Kings

While there were opportunities for the Detroit Red Wings to cash in on Tuesday evening against the Los Angeles Kings, they largely lacked zip and preceision over the course of what proved to be a 3-1 setback.
The loss was marked by sloppy, lethargic puck play, including an inability to generate sustained offensive-zone pressure on any of their three power-play opportunities.
While Alex DeBrincat's goal late in regulation spoiled Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg's shutout attempt, Detroit couldn't come up with the equalizer.
Afterward, forward Patrick Kane, who registered an assist to tie Mike Modano for most points in NHL history by a U.S.-born player, felt he and his teammates weren't "on point".
"I think the biggest thing with their penalty kill is that they pressure a lot, and sometimes, if you're not on point, it can look pretty ugly out there," he said. "If you're on point, you can make one or two plays and have a great chance. Just didn't do enough of that."
A letdown at home following a road trip isn’t unusual in the NHL, though head coach Todd McLellan didn’t feel that the team had already lost some of the urgency that's driven so much of their success this season.
"We didn't play well enough to win tonight, I don't think the team has lost urgency or anything like that in three periods," he explained. "It's tough sometimes to come home from the road and play, and we're getting used to winning."
"So when we don't win, sometimes those questions are asked. But I don't think we're at that point that we were a couple of other times (earlier in the season)."
McLellan is looking forward to a robust practice on Wednesday and the opportunity for his club to fix their mistakes from Tuesday night.
"We have to give these guys an opportunity to fix it," he said. "I'm not going to let them off the hook by any means."
