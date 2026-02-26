Todd McLellan Stresses Full Strength Ahead Of Red Wings' Crucial Stretch Run

The Detroit Red Wings are set to resume their schedule, currently occupying the third overall position in the Atlantic Division, the most advantageous position that they've been in the standings at this point in a season in a decade.
This will be a critical stretch drive for the Red Wings as the calendar soon shifts to March, especially considering the fate that has befallen them at this point in the season in each of the last three campaigns.
The good news for the Red Wings is that they’re set to resume their schedule on Wednesday at full strength, with defenseman Simon Edvinsson expected to return to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 21.
Additionally, Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Moritz Seider have all come back to Detroit from the Olympics healthy and ready to play.
The same can’t be said for several other notable NHL players who participated, including Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, both of whom suffered injuries that will sideline them for extended periods.
Larkin notably missed multiple games in March 2024, a stretch during which the Red Wings faltered and ultimately missed the postseason.
Last season, Andrew Copp suffered a season-ending injury in late February, a period in which the Red Wings also fell out of the playoff race.
There was a tense moment during Sunday’s gold medal game between Larkin’s Team USA and Team Canada when Tom Wilson leveled him beside the net with a thunderous hit, one that Larkin was able to emerge from unscathed.
Following Wednesday’s practice, head coach Todd McLellan emphasized the importance of the Red Wings staying healthy during their stretch drive toward the playoffs, and of their Olympic players returning without injury.
“You hold your breath. You saw Wilson run over Larks there — that situation was, you hold your breath for a few seconds, like ‘Get up, keep playing,’ and away he goes,” McLellan said.
“I think Mo played the most minutes out of any defenseman per game over there, so there’s that risk of having individuals get banged up over there," he continued. "We were already going into the break without a pretty good defenseman in Simon, and all of that is healed up. Larks, coming back, I’m sure he feels — at least from what I understand — a lot better this year than he did last year. So that’s a positive too."
Regardless, there is still plenty of work to do for the Red Wings in order to earn what would be their first postseason appearance since 2016.
“For us, having that discussion about our team, there are 31 others that, for the most part — other than the guys who got hurt over in Milan — had time to heal and time to refresh and time to get better," McLellan said. "I don’t think we’re at an advantage by any means, or a disadvantage.”
