Top Insider Links Red Wings' Dylan Larkin To Multiple NHL Teams

Speculation continues to grow as to where current Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin could be traded to, and a handful of clubs have emerged, according to top NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman.
One of the more surprising pieces of news in recent Detroit Red Wings history dropped on Thursday courtesy of NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman.
According to Friedman, he's heard from multiple confirmed sources that Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who was their first-round selection (15th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, has requested a trade from the only NHL club he's ever played for.
Larkin remains the only active player on Detroit's roster who participated in their most recent playoff appearance in 2016, which was his rookie campaign in the NHL.
But after 10 consecutive seasons of missing the playoffs, along with growing reports of an alleged "frosty" relationship with GM Steve Yzerman, Larkin has apparently decided his career would be better suited playing elsewhere.
Larkin, who holds a full no-trade clause as part of the eight-year contract extension he signed in 2023, is already being linked to a handful of NHL clubs.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
During his recent "32 Thoughts" podcast, Friedman listed a handful of teams, including the New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers - but said above all else, the Minnesota Wild seem to make the most sense.
"I know a lot of people suspect New Jersey would make a lot of sense," Friedman said. "I'm looking at Dallas, I'm looking at Tampa Bay, I don't know that Florida could do this, but I think you always have to look at them."
"But I think the number one team everyone's looking at is Minnesota," he continued. "This has the Wild written all over it. I don't think Dallas is impossible, I don't think Tampa is impossible, and I don't know if he's gonna come to Canada, but Minnesota is the one team that everyone is talking about."
Larkin already has connections to Wild GM Bill Guerin, who was the GM of Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics. Larkin also played with Wild forward Matt Boldy and defenseman Quinn Hughes on Team USA.
Friedman then expressed doubt on whether the Wild could potentially include pending UFA forward Michael McCarron in a deal for Larkin, but did list center Danila Yurov and former Michigan State Spartan prospect forward Charlie Stramel as potential trade pieces.
"There's a deal there - Yurov, Charlie Stramel, and who knows what else," Friedman said. "It makes too much sense, but it's up to Yzerman, and it's up to Larkin."
Stramel, whom the Wild selected 21st overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, scored 19 goals with 25 assists in 37 games for Michigan State this season.
Yurov, selected by the Wild with the 24th overall pick in 2022, scored 12 goals and 15 assists in 73 games in his rookie season this year, and added another goal and two assists in nine postseason games.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.