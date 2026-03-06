Trade Alert: Red Wings Re-Acquire David Perron From Senators

With the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline now less than 24 hours away, the Detroit Red Wings have made their first move, and it involves a familiar face.
The Red Wings have re-acquired veteran forward David Perron, who played for them from 2022 through 2024, from the Ottawa Senators.
In return, they've sent a conditional 2026 conditional fourth-round draft pick to the Senators.
However, he hasn't played since Jan. 20 after undergoing sports hernia surgery. His initial tentative timeline for a return to the ice was between five and seven weeks.
Perron, one of the key elements in the Stanley Cup victory by the St. Louis Blues in 2019, signed a free-agent contract with Detroit in 2022 and instantly became one of the club's top veteran voices both on the ice and in the dressing room.
Following the 2023-24 season, Perron signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Senators and helped them reach the postseason, during which they put a scare into the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.
Perron scored twice and added an assist in the six-game series.
A pending unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, Perron carries a $4 million salary cap hit and has scored 10 goals with 15 assists for the struggling Senators so far this season.
