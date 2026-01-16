Trade Buzz For Flames’ Rasmus Andersson At Its Peak, Red Wings Weigh Their Next Move

The rumor mill around Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is gaining momentum as multiple insider reports shed light on both the team’s next steps and the player’s own preferences. With the trade market heating up, the Detroit Red Wings have emerged as one of several contenders linked to the 29-year-old blueliner, though questions remain about how aggressive general manager Steve Yzerman is willing to be.
Detroit’s interest comes with an important caveat. Based on Yzerman’s previous approach in high profile trade talks, including what he reportedly asked for during the Quinn Hughes discussions, it is widely assumed that the Red Wings would want Andersson signed to an extension as part of any deal. Whether Andersson would be willing to commit long term could ultimately determine how far Detroit pushes its pursuit.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and several other sources have indicated that both the Flames and Andersson would prefer to get a deal done before the trade freeze ahead of the Olympics on February 4th. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun has gone a step further, reporting that a trade could happen as early as this weekend, signaling that discussions may be reaching a critical stage.
Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli echoed that sense of urgency when saying that front offices have told him they believe decisions are coming soon, saying, “now is the time to get in those best and final offers, they’re getting closer to pulling the trigger, they’ve got some interesting things on the table.”
Friedman added another layer of intrigue by suggesting that teams are exploring multiple approaches in their pursuit of Andersson when it comes to a potential extension. As he explained, he knows “everything is on the table,” including scenarios where a team acquires Andersson without an extension and treats him as a rental. That possibility could widen the market, but it may also eliminate teams like Detroit if they are unwilling to pay a premium without long term security.
For Red Wings fans, another concerning detail is the relative lack of noise around Detroit compared to other suitors. Friedman has reported that the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights are among the most active teams to have submitted offers for Andersson, while the Dallas Stars are also expected to be in the mix. Detroit, by comparison, has not been mentioned as frequently among the most aggressive bidders.
There is still belief around the league that the Red Wings could make something happen if they choose to. Daily Faceoff’s Jeff Marek identified Detroit as a team to watch, saying, “the team that I’m most wondering about are the Red Wings,” while also pointing to the Stars as another legitimate contender.
From an asset perspective, Detroit is well positioned as they have significant cap flexibility, a deep prospect pool, and ample draft capital, giving them more resources than many of the other teams involved. Compared to a club like Dallas, which has already spent heavily in recent years, Detroit appears far less constrained when it comes to putting together a competitive offer.
That said, asset volume is not the only factor as teams like the Golden Knights and Stars are further along as Stanley Cup contenders and can offer Andersson a clearer path to immediate contention for a championship. They also have the cap structure to fit him into their lineups right away, which could make them more attractive destinations than Boston or Detroit, particularly if Andersson has a strong preference for a win now situation.
Ultimately, the situation may come down to how far Yzerman is willing to go. The Red Wings have enough resources to outbid almost anybody if they choose, but history suggests caution. As with the Quinn Hughes scenario, Yzerman may decide that the price is too steep and hold onto his assets rather than overpay. With the clock ticking toward the Olympic break, that decision could come sooner rather than later.
