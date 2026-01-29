Trade Deadline Buzz Brings NHL Scouts To Watch Grand Rapids Griffins

The Detroit Red Wings have one of the deepest prospect pools in the National Hockey League, thanks to the diligent work of general manager Steve Yzerman since his arrival in April 2019.
A handful of those prospects have either already become full-time NHL players, or otherwise gained multiple games of NHL experience so far this season.
The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline is now just over one month away, though there will be a trade "freeze" in effect from Feb. 4 through the 22nd to accommodate the Winter Olympics break.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Red Wings have been identified by multiple notable insiders as a team that could be active buyers this year, a shift from recent seasons.
While Yzerman has been reluctant to part with young, draft-developed talent that has yet to establish itself at the NHL level, there is growing potential for that approach to change this season.
During a recent Grand Rapids Griffins game, there were reportedly multiple scouts from multiple NHL clubs on hand.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
To get, one must give. Acquiring an established NHL player who can boost the roster may require parting with a young prospect currently playing for the Griffins.
Among the players who were recently linked to the Red Wings by The Athletic are forwards Jake DeBrusk and Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks, defenseman Logan Stanley of the Winnipeg Jets, and defenseman Mario Ferraro of the San Jose Sharks.
Meanwhile, the Jets have reportedly been exploring a move involving right-shot defenseman Luke Schenn, who is playing on an expiring contract.
If the Red Wings can maintain their favorable position in the Atlantic Division by the time the calendar flips to March, this could be the first season in recent memory in which they approach the Trade Deadline with a buyer's mentality.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.