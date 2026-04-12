Trade Tree Reveals Mantha Deal Eventually Brought Red Wings Top Prospect But Also Cost Emerging NHL Superstar

This pivotal trade delivered a future star prospect but cost the Red Wings another emerging NHL superstar. The deal's impact continues to unfold.
Five years ago today, the Detroit Red Wings made one of the defining trades of their rebuild, sending Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals in exchange for Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first round pick, and a 2022 second round pick.
At the time, the deal reflected two teams moving in opposite directions. Detroit was deep in a rebuild and looking toward the future, while Washington aimed to strengthen its roster for another Stanley Cup run.
In the immediate aftermath, Vrana looked like a centerpiece addition as the Czech winger exploded out of the gate with eight goals in just 11 games, showcasing the elite scoring touch that made him so highly regarded. But his tenure in Detroit never found stability. Injuries and time in the NHL Player Assistance Program disrupted his progress, and by 2023 he was moved to the St. Louis Blues.
Panik’s role proved far more limited, appearing in only 12 games for the Red Wings before being assigned to the American Hockey League and eventually moving on, leaving little impact on the rebuilding club.
Meanwhile, Mantha’s stint in Washington produced mixed results. Though he showed flashes of offensive ability, inconsistency and injuries prevented him from becoming the top-line force the Capitals envisioned. He settled more into a middle-six role during his time with the team.
As the years passed, the true weight of the trade shifted to the draft picks, which ultimately defined its long-term impact. The 2022 second round selection became Dmitri Buchelnikov, a dynamic forward who has continued to develop in Russia.
Now 22, Buchelnikov is viewed as a rising prospect with significant offensive upside and has begun drawing attention from NHL clubs, including interest from St. Louis in trade discussions, where he would be eventually dealt in the trade deadline move for defenseman Justin Faulk.
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The 2021 first round pick, however, took a far more consequential path as Detroit packaged that selection in a draft-day trade with the Dallas Stars to move up to 15th overall, where they selected goaltender Sebastian Cossa, now widely regarded as the organization’s top prospect in net.
In exchange, Dallas received the 23rd overall pick, along with additional second- and fifth-round selections. With that 23rd pick, the Stars drafted Wyatt Johnston. That decision has since become one of the most talked-about ripple effects of the original trade.
Johnston quickly emerged as a cornerstone player in Dallas with the now 22-year-old, Toronto native producing at a star level and is on pace for 87 points this season, including a record-setting 26 power play goals.
While Cossa remains a highly promising goaltender, he has yet to make the full-time jump to the NHL. Johnston, on the other hand, has already become the type of top-six center the Red Wings have been searching for.
Detroit acquired assets that aligned with its long-term vision, while Washington addressed an immediate need. But years later, it is the indirect outcome, Dallas landing a rising star in Johnston, that continues to shape how the deal is remembered.
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