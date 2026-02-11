Trey Augustine Ties Former Red Wings Goalie With Milestone Victory

Few prospects in the Detroit Red Wings’ system are more highly regarded than goaltender Trey Augustine, who has already been celebrated for his accomplishments with Team USA on the international stage.
Augustine, who is playing in his junior season with the Michigan State Spartans, recently helped them win the annual "Duel In The D" matchup against the Michigan Wolverines at Little Caesars Arena.
Augustine made 25 saves in the Spartans' win, earning the 62nd win of his collegiate career. In the process, he tied former Red Wings goaltender Bob Essensa for eighth all-time in victories by a Spartans netminder. Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Essensa suited up for the Spartans for four seasons from 1983 to 1987, compiling an impressive 62–13–2 record. During his time in East Lansing, he earned CCHA First Team All-Star honors and helped lead Michigan State to both CCHA and NCAA championships.
At the time of his graduation, Essensa departed the program as the all-time leader in both shutouts and goals-against average. A fourth-round (69th overall) pick of the Winnipeg Jets in the 1983 NHL Draft, Essensa would be dealt to the Red Wings at the 1994 NHL Trade Deadline.
During his time in Detroit, Essensa posted a 4-7-2 record and was relegated to backup behind Chris Osgood for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
After the club acquired future Conn Smythe Trophy winner Mike Vernon later that offseason, Essensa became expendable and spent the next two seasons in the minors before continuing his NHL career in multiple cities.
Augustine is projected to bring a higher long-term ceiling as he prepares for the next stage of his career.
Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.