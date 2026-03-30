Trio Of Red Wings Prospects Playing in NCAA Frozen Four

Red Wings prospects Dylan James, Jack Phelan, and Kienan Draper battle for Frozen Four glory. Witness their NHL futures unfold on the biggest collegiate stage.
Next Thursday, the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Tournament moves one step closer to crowning a national champion as the field narrows to the final four teams. The semi-finals will take center stage at T-Mobile Arena, where two high-profile matchups promise intense action and electric atmospheres.
The opening game features the second overall seed, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, taking on the Wisconsin Badgers. This clash brings together two historic programs with deep tournament pedigree followed by the nightcap with the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines facing off against the Denver Pioneers in what is expected to be another tightly contested battle.
For fans of the Detroit Red Wings, the semi-finals will carry added intrigue thanks to several prospects featured across the four teams. The first matchup includes a head-to-head meeting between North Dakota forward Dylan James and Wisconsin defenseman Jack Phelan.
James, a second-round selection by Detroit in the 2022 NHL Draft, has been a key contributor for the Fighting Hawks over the past four seasons. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a strong campaign this year with 31 points and a plus-16 rating in 39 games.
Over his collegiate career, James has totaled 52 goals and 36 assists for 88 points in 153 games. With his senior season coming to a close, he could soon sign an entry-level contract and potentially join Detroit’s AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, to finish the year.
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On the opposing side, Phelan has quietly developed into a reliable presence on the Badgers’ blue line. Selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old has recorded nine assists and a plus-nine rating through 35 games this season. His defensive stability has played an important role in Wisconsin’s surprising tournament run, which includes upset victories over Dartmouth and Michigan State.
The later game will also feature a familiar name for Red Wings fans. Kienan Draper, son of former Detroit forward Kris Draper, will suit up for Michigan against Denver. Drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old is in his fourth and likely final season with the Wolverines. Like James, Draper could be a candidate to turn professional soon and join Grand Rapids as the season winds down.
With four powerhouse programs and several NHL prospects in the spotlight, Thursday’s semi-final matchups are shaping up to be must-watch events and can be watched on ESPN2 when the games air on April 9th.
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