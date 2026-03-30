Trio Of Red Wings Prospects Playing in NCAA Frozen Four

The later game will also feature a familiar name for Red Wings fans. Kienan Draper, son of former Detroit forward Kris Draper, will suit up for Michigan against Denver. Drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old is in his fourth and likely final season with the Wolverines. Like James, Draper could be a candidate to turn professional soon and join Grand Rapids as the season winds down.