Updated Look At Detroit Red Wings Prospect Pipeline

Cossa is the epitome of the patient ‘Yzerplan’ paying off. The Wings are allowing him to overripen in the AHL, where he’s been one of the league’s best for the past two seasons. This year, he’s the No. 1 on a team that’s threatening to break AHL points records. The consistency is now there. “I’ve learned some things the past year by myself, experience-wise, talking to mental coaches and just trying to find ways to bounce back when you do go in those slumps,” Cossa said.