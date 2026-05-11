Updated Look At Detroit Red Wings Prospect Pipeline

Steve Yzerman’s patient approach pays dividends as elite talents like Nate Danielson and Trey Augustine headline a deep pool of prospects fueling Detroit’s surge toward the Atlantic Division summit.
The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.
Subscribe now to view the full THN Archives here
Detroit Red Wings - Feb. 27 2026 - Vol. 79 Issue 8 - Bob Duff
B+ | RANK: 7TH
DURING HIS SEVEN years as Detroit GM, Steve Yzerman has preached patience. Now, there is clear evidence that patience is paying dividends. With the Wings challenging for top spot in the Atlantic, much of Yzerman’s draft pool is showing the way. Moritz Seider (sixth overall in 2019) looks like Norris Trophy material. He skates on the top defense pairing with fellow first-rounder Simon Edvinsson (sixth in ’21). Left winger Lucas Raymond (fourth in ’20) leads the team in scoring. Rookies Axel Sandin-Pellikka (17th in ’23) and Emmitt Finnie (201st in ’23) have fit in seamlessly.
5-YEAR TREND
1 NATE DANIELSON
C, 21, 6-2, 197
Grand Rapids (AHL)
17–3–11–14–4
2023 draft, 9th overall
OVERALL 13
In a 28-game NHL taste, Danielson displayed that his 200-foot player description was applicable. But he also looked overmatched at times against some NHL centers. The Wings believe he has more offensive upside. “We’ve given him a good run here where he’s had some good nights,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “We want him to continue the offensive trajectory we think is in him. And we couldn’t put him in spots right now on our team where he could really push for that.”
FW25 | No. 2 NHL | 2026-27
2 MICHAEL BRANDSEGG-NYGARD
RW, 20, 6-1, 210
Grand Rapids (AHL)
42–8–18–26–24
2024 draft, 15th overall
OVERALL 33
The big winger earned an NHL spot out of camp, and he showed qualities that will make him valuable. He averaged a team-leading 14.99 hits per 60 during his nine-game stint. At the same time, his offensive output was just one assist. Not wanting his confidence to waver, the Wings sent ‘MBN’ to the AHL to help his offensive game evolve. “He was doing a good job in a lot of areas,” McLellan said. “He was good in the tight game, tight quarters, and very physical. His shot is really good.”
FW25 | No. 4 NHL | 2026-27
3 TREY AUGUSTINE
G, 21, 6-1, 194
Michigan State (Big Ten)
20–6–0, 1.96, .932
2023 draft, 41st overall
OVERALL 37
Augustine’s a two-time WJC champion and a 2026 nominee for the Richter and Hobey Baker Awards. At 19, he played in the World Championship. He plays a controlled game with calmness and wisdom beyond his years. While there are concerns about his size, the Wings love his competitiveness. “He’s got a great demeanor,” assistant director of player development Dan Cleary said. “He’s got a calm, cool demeanor, but he’s competitive. That fire burns inside him.”
FW25 | No. 3 NHL | 2028-29
4 CARTER BEAR
LW, 19, 6-0, 177
Everett (WHL)
40–27–29–56–40
2025 draft, 13th overall
OVERALL 41
The Wings rolled the dice a bit on Bear, who entered the NHL draft coming off a season-ending Achilles injury. He’s at 100 percent now. After returning to Everett following the WJC, he scored five goals in six games. He has a knack for getting his shot off and does exemplary work with the puck in tight quarters. “He’s an outstanding player but still a bit of a boy,” McLellan said. Once he grows into his body and adapts to the pace of the NHL, the Wings envision him in a power-forward-style role.
FW25 | new NHL | 2028-29
5 SEBASTIAN COSSA
G, 23, 6-7, 220
Grand Rapids (AHL)
21–4–2, 1.92, .930
2021 draft, 15th overall
OVERALL 87
Cossa is the epitome of the patient ‘Yzerplan’ paying off. The Wings are allowing him to overripen in the AHL, where he’s been one of the league’s best for the past two seasons. This year, he’s the No. 1 on a team that’s threatening to break AHL points records. The consistency is now there. “I’ve learned some things the past year by myself, experience-wise, talking to mental coaches and just trying to find ways to bounce back when you do go in those slumps,” Cossa said.
FW25 | No. 5 NHL | 2026-27
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
6 EDDIE GENBORG
RW, 18, 6-2, 198
Timra (SHL)
34–9–9–18–12
2025 draft, 44th overall
OVERALL 89
Relentlessly competitive with offensive touch. Plays like a bulldozer on skates.
7 DMITRI BUCHELNIKOV
LW, 22, 5-10, 170
CSKA Moscow (KHL)
32–11–10–21–6
2022 draft, 52nd overall
A gifted combination of finisher and playmaker. Had shoulder surgery in November.
8 MAX PLANTE
C, 20, 5-11, 180
Minnesota-Duluth (NCHC)
30–20–21–41–17
2024 draft, 47th overall
Elite playmaker with exceptional passing touch. Son of former NHLer Derek Plante.
9 ANTON JOHANSSON
D, 21, 6-4, 196
Leksand (SHL)
35–2–9–11–39
2022 draft, 105th overall
Passionate, driven, competitive defender with a physical edge to his game.
10 WILLIAM WALLINDER
D, 23, 6-5, 210
Grand Rapids (AHL)
46–1–13–14–19
2020 draft, 32nd overall
Mobile, puck-moving D-man lacks physical element. Projects as third-pair option.
21-AND-UNDER NHLERS | MARCO KASPER, C, 21; AXEL SANDIN-PELLIKKA, D, 20; EMMITT FINNIE, C, 20
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.