Victor Plante Opens Up on Red Wings Meeting, Hopes To Join Brother Max in "Class Act Organization"

Following a standout season with the USNTDP, the draft-eligible winger reflects on his intimidating meeting with Steve Yzerman and the prospect of a twin-engine future in Detroit.
With the noise surrounding Dylan Larkin's potential departure from the Motor City dominating the headlines, Red Wings fans could use some good news, and it may be coming from an unlikely source.
Victor Plante, brother of Detroit's 2024 second-round pick Max Plante and an expected second-round selection himself, revealed at Saturday's NHL Scouting Combine that he sat down with the Red Wings during the interview phase of the week's proceedings.
"Yeah it was a pretty fun interview," Plante said. "I mean, Steve Yzerman is in there, a little intimidating, but yeah, it was fun."
The 18-year-old Hermantown, Minnesota native is coming off a strong season with the U.S. National Development Program. Plante finished with 21 goals and 27 assists for 48 points in 57 games with the U.S. National U18 Team, while also recording 18 points in 20 games with the USNTDP Juniors against USHL competition.
He capped the season by representing the United States at the U18 World Championships, where he posted a goal and four assists for a point-per-game pace across five tournament games.
When asked about his perception of the Red Wings organization and whether he would welcome the chance to join his brother, Plante made clear that everything he has heard from Max has been overwhelmingly positive.
"He's never said a bad thing, like they're Class Act organization, original six team, like he's so happy to be drafted by that team, he loves it," Plante explained. "I mean, he hasn't been there yet, but like, just for the development camp, he's spoke so highly of it."
If Detroit elects to use their 47th overall pick on Victor, the Plante brothers could find themselves in the same organization. And if Victor proves to be anything like Max, the Red Wings may be on the verge of pulling off a second straight draft gem from the same family.
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