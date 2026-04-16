"We All Should Be": Todd McLellan Pulls No Punches After Lopsided Loss In Season Finale
Todd McLellan made his thoughts clear on how the Red Wings should be feeling after having allowed eight goals in a game for the first time since November 2022.
On multiple occasions following lost leads or sluggish starts in critical late-season games, Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan pulled no punches, calling out his team’s level of competitiveness.
Rather than lay everything on the line and give a maximum effort in what would be the final game of their historic centennial campaign, the Red Wings instead sleepwalked through their most lopsided loss of the season.
The Florida Panthers, who also missed the playoffs and had nothing left to play for in the standings, opened the floodgates against the Red Wings with a four-goal second period en route to an 8–1 win.
It also marked the first time since November 10, 2022, against the New York Rangers in Detroit that the Red Wings allowed eight goals.
From the moment that McLellan began his postgame media availability session, his frustration with how he'd seen his club perform was evident.
"I'll tell you that both teams came in with nothing on the line, and you can see their championship pedigree, so I'm going to compliment the Panthers," McLellan began. "It runs throughout the organization; they came to play, and it meant something to them."
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McLellan declined to answer a question about whether the organization had made progress compared to last season, then concluded his brief media session by bluntly stating that the team deserved to feel embarrassed following the lopsided loss.
"Yeah, I think we all should be," he said before departing.
The Red Wings’ management team will face several difficult questions in the days and weeks ahead, including concerns over Todd McLellan’s repeated pleas for players to elevate their competitiveness and urgency during such a critical stretch of games.
After a stretch in which they went 9-15-5, the Red Wings saw what was a comfortable cushion disappear, and now have the unfortunate distinction of owning the NHL's longest current postseason drought.
Despite having nothing left to play for, McLellan expected a far better effort from his club than what they delivered on Wednesday night.
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