"We'd Love To Have Him Here": Red Wings Players Rally Around Simon Edvinsson Amid Contract Uncertainty

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson remains an RFA without a contract and is back home in Sweden - but his teammates hope a resolution comes sooner than later.
The Detroit Red Wings were back at the practice rink Wednesday afternoon to continue preparations for Friday evening’s regular-season opener. Still, one key team member was nowhere to be found.
In fact, he’s literally on the other side of the world right now.
Defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who skated with the team during Training Camp in non-scrimmage drills, has returned to his native Sweden as he and his representation continue working to hammer out a contract for the upcoming season and beyond.
It's naturally a major hole on Detroit's blue line, as Edvinsson has emerged as the club's second best defenseman behind Moritz Seider.
With the regular-season opener now just over 48 hours away, Edvinsson’s Detroit teammates can only continue their work in Detroit while hoping a resolution comes sooner rather than later.
Fellow Swede Lucas Raymond, who signed his contract extension just two days before Training Camp began in 2024, can relate to what Edvinsson is going through and understands that the business side of the game is part of the process.
"I think, obviously, I went through it a couple of years ago in signing your first real deal," Raymond said following Wednesday's skate. "It takes patience; I think Simon is a hell of a player. He's really good for our team; we'd love to have him here. But at the same time, it's the business side of it.
"For us, we're just trying to focus on Friday and let management deal with that."
"I mean, we're missing him, that's for sure," said Marco Kasper. "We'd love for him to be here, but you have to let him take care of that side of the game. It's business sometimes as well, and I want the best for him, but we want him back as soon as possible. Of course, we're hoping he'll be on a plane back to Detroit soon."
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Defenseman Moritz Seider, who signed his extension on the same day Detroit opened Training Camp in 2024, said Edvinsson has the support of the room while emphasizing how important he is to the club’s success.
"We just know that he wants to be here - we want him here, and that's the bottom line," said Seider. "Everyone has to fight for their own contracts, and we all have his back, and we support him.
"And we're just looking forward to when he eventually signs," he continued. "Hopefully sooner rather than later, because he's a big part of our team, a big part of this organization, and moving forward, he will be a big piece of our success."
Head coach Todd McLellan reiterated that he and the rest of the coaching staff can only control what happens on the ice, and that business matters are completely separate from their job description.
"It's business," he said. "The players that are here in the locker room, the coaching staff that is here- we have jobs to do. The business between Simon and the hockey club- we have nothing to do with it. We can't change it, we can't affect it, and there's nothing we can do about it.
"It's pretty simple - we get out, we have a good practice like we did today, and we get ready for the game," he continued. "If you're in a Red Wings jersey, then you're playing. That's the only way we can deal with it."
Edvinsson’s absence has opened the door for fellow Swede Anton Johansson, the 105th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, to make an impression. He performed well during the preseason, recording five assists in four games.
Still, there’s no question Detroit is a much different team with Edvinsson in the lineup.
Whether interim GM Shawn Horcoff can secure a new contract that satisfies both the club and Edvinsson’s representation before Friday’s season opener against the Rangers - or even before Detroit takes the ice again Sunday afternoon against the Jets - remains to be seen.
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