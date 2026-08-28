What Are The Chances of Connor Hellebuyck Returning Home to Detroit?
A homecoming for the Michigan native could stabilize the Red Wings' crease and appease disgruntled stars, yet age concerns and Detroit’s rebuilding timeline complicate a potential blockbuster trade.
As the dust continues to settle around the Connor Hellebuyck trade situation, one of the bigger questions circulating is where exactly the Michigan native would actually be open to waiving his no-movement clause.
Plenty of contending teams could stand to benefit from adding a three-time Vezina Trophy winner between the pipes, but no major offer has materialized publicly beyond the deal that nearly came together with the Buffalo Sabres around the draft, one that would have sent the fourth overall pick to Winnipeg.
Amid the renewed buzz, TSN's Chris Johnston added an interesting wrinkle, saying Hellebuyck is willing to waive his no-movement clause for "a variety of teams." That comment has fans wondering whether that list could include his home-state Detroit Red Wings.
There are plenty of caveats fans have already pointed out. Detroit remains a young team that doesn't obviously fit the mold of a Stanley Cup contender, which Hellebuyck has made clear is his priority. Still, there's an argument that landing him could be something of a two-birds, one-stone move for the Red Wings.
Adding a goaltender of Hellebuyck's caliber could go a long way toward convincing captain Dylan Larkin, who has his own trade request in play, that the organization is serious about competing in the short term, potentially satisfying two disgruntled stars at once.
It's also worth noting that Hellebuyck's own statement emphasized wanting what's best for himself and his family, and it's hard to get much closer to home than Detroit for a Commerce Township native.
Another concern raised by fans is the risk of the move looking wasted a few years down the line. Hellebuyck is already 33, and by the time Detroit's prospect pipeline is fully NHL-ready, he could be well past his prime.
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The counterargument is that his career could follow a path similar to fellow future Hall of Famer Sergei Bobrovsky, who is still performing at a high level at 37 and recently signed with Toronto through age 40. Goaltenders also don't typically command the largest trade returns, meaning giving up a blue-chip prospect or two to finally deliver playoff hockey to Detroit could be a reasonable price.
It could also speed up the rebuild in a different way, giving a young goaltender like Trey Augustine a mentor as accomplished as any active netminder in the league.
The biggest questions still come down to two things: what Detroit would actually have to give up, and whether it's worth it, and second, whether the Red Wings could convince Hellebuyck they're closer to contention than they appear, or whether it would amount to a lateral move, which, as of now, feels like the more likely outcome.
Fans would undoubtedly love to see the Michigan native return home, but there are real hurdles Detroit's next general manager would need to clear to make a deal like that a reality.
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