What The Red Wings Need To Clinch A Playoff Spot in Their Final 11 Games

The Detroit Red Wings are running out of time and margin for error as the NHL playoff race tightens, following a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.
The defeat leaves Detroit in a precarious position as not only did the Senators leap into the second wild card spot with the win, but the New York Islanders also sit just ahead of the Red Wings in the standings, holding a slim one point edge. What once looked like a comfortable playoff push has quickly turned into an uphill battle.
With just 11 games remaining, the path forward is becoming clearer and more urgent. According to Ryan Hana of the Winged Wheel Podcast, the projected cutoff for a playoff berth sits between 98 to 99 points and for Detroit, that translates into a need for at least 15 points down the stretch.
The math leaves little room for missteps with the Red Wings will likely needing to win between four and seven of their remaining games, while picking up crucial extra points in overtime losses. Hana outlined the narrow path as if Detroit wins only four games, they would need seven overtime losses to reach the target.
On the other hand, if they can secure seven wins, just one additional point from an overtime defeat could be enough to push them over the line with the biggest factor being they can't afford more than three regulation losses.
That task is made even more difficult by a daunting schedule as Detroit’s final stretch includes matchups against several strong opponents, including the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Tampa Bay Lightning, all teams either in the playoff mix or firmly in contention.
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Detroit has gone 6-9-3 over its last 18 games, a skid that has significantly damaged its postseason chances. Still, there are reasons for optimism with the return of key players like Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp provides a boost at a critical time.
Despite the challenges, the opportunity remains within reach. If the Red Wings can find consistency and string together wins in the final stretch, they can still reclaim control of their playoff destiny. But with the standings tightening and games dwindling, the urgency in Detroit has never been higher.
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