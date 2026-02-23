Which Detroit Red Wings Will Play in the 2030 Olympics?

The Detroit Red Wings sent four representatives to the Olympic Games this winter and all four delivered memorable performances on the international stage. One returned to Hockeytown with a gold medal, while the others gained invaluable experience that could pay dividends as Detroit pushes toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs and as the organization looks ahead to the 2030 Winter Games.
Raymond further solidified his status as one of Sweden’s premier talents. The 23 year old winger was electric throughout the tournament, finishing with nine points in five games and ranking among the event’s top scorers. His playmaking ability and confidence with the puck were on full display as Sweden advanced before being eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Although Sweden did not reach the medal round, Raymond emerged from the tournament with enhanced international stature. Given his age and trajectory, he is a strong candidate to represent Sweden in multiple future Olympics. When the Games return in 2030, Sweden will look to rebound from its early exit and push for a medal with Raymond likely serving as a central offensive figure.
On the blue line, Moritz Seider once again carried significant responsibility for Germany. As one of the country’s few established NHL players, Seider logged heavy minutes in all situations and was leaned on to stabilize the defense against elite competition.
Germany ultimately fell short of the podium, but Seider’s performance reinforced his importance to the national program. With limited NHL caliber depth behind him, Seider could be a fixture for Germany at the Olympics for years to come. His durability and style of play suggest he could represent his country well into his 30s and potentially set national records for Olympic appearances.
Forward Eduards Tralmaks skated for Latvia and brought energy and physicality to the lineup. Latvia continues to grow as a hockey nation, but the program relies heavily on its professional players in international tournaments. At 29 years old, Tralmaks remains a key piece for his country and could realistically participate in one or two more Olympic cycles depending on Latvia’s needs and qualification status.
Tralmaks now returns to the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he has been part of a historic season in the American Hockey League. His Olympic experience should only add to his confidence as the Griffins push toward the postseason.
Captain Dylan Larkin played a pivotal role in Team USA’s run to the top of the podium. The 29 year old center embraced a do everything role for the Americans, contributing on the penalty kill, anchoring depth scoring and providing leadership in high pressure moments. Larkin scored two goals during the tournament and was trusted in critical defensive situations, including late in the gold medal game against Canada.
Team USA captured its third Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey, and Dylan Larkin’s fingerprints were all over the victory. With goaltender Connor Hellebuyck delivering a stellar performance in the final, the Americans edged their longtime rivals to secure the gold medal.
With Hellebuyck likely too old to make the 2030 Olympics as he will be 36 years old, Team USA may face a tougher path to another gold medal since they will not have the advantage of the Winnipeg Jets netminder like they did in the gold medal game against Canada.
By then, Larkin and his well rounded game should age well and give him a strong chance to represent the United States one more time, providing leadership and stability as the team attempts to return to the podium.
Goaltender Sebastian Cossa may be among the most fascinating cases. The 23 year old has been dominant in the AHL, posting a 23-4-2 record with a 1.95 goals against average and a .928 save percentage in 29 starts.
Widely regarded as one of hockey’s top goaltending prospects, Cossa could enter the conversation for Canada if his development continues and he establishes himself at the NHL level. With defensive support projected to include players such as Seider and prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka in the coming years, Cossa’s long term outlook in Detroit appears promising.
Norwegian forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, just 20, could become a foundational piece for Norway if the nation qualifies for the Olympic tournament. Similarly, Austrian center Marco Kasper, 21, would likely be leaned on heavily should Austria earn a spot in the field.
In goal, Czech netminder Michal Postava has impressed early in his North American career with a 10-3-0 record, a 1.70 goals against average and a .939 save percentage through his first 15 professional games. With the international landscape capable of shifting quickly, he could emerge as an option for Czechia in four years.
Slovak prospect Michal Pradel is another intriguing name. The 18 year old turned heads at the 2025 World Juniors by seizing the starting role and delivering several high danger stops despite modest team results.
Slovakia recently saw AHL goaltender Samuel Hlavaj step into the Olympic spotlight after time with the Iowa Wild and produce standout performances, including a 39 save effort in a victory over Finland. Pradel could follow a similar path and become a breakout story in a future Games.
For now, the Red Wings turn their attention back to the playoff race in Detroit and the Griffins continue their push in Grand Rapids. The organization’s strong Olympic presence this year not only highlighted its current talent but also offered a glimpse into a future that could see even more Red Wings skating on the world’s biggest stage in 2030.
