Which Red Wings Are Headed to Milan? Construction Delays Cloud NHL's Olympic Plans

With construction delays threatening the readiness of the main ice hockey venue for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games, the participation of NHL players remains uncertain. The Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, a new 16,000-seat facility on the outskirts of Milan, is behind schedule.

A planned test event had to be moved, and the next opportunity to evaluate the building will not come until January 9 to 11, according to Team Canada assistant coach Pete DeBoer. The NHL has no backup plan if the arena cannot be completed in time, leaving league officials and national teams waiting for clarity. If NHL players do ultimately attend, the Detroit Red Wings are poised to send several standouts to the international stage.

For Team USA, captain Dylan Larkin is considered a near lock to make the roster. The Michigan native has emerged as one of the country’s most complete centers, playing major minutes at even strength, on the power play and on the penalty kill. His recent performance at the Four Nations Face-Off strengthened his case as he contributed a goal and an assist while playing in all situations during the team’s second place finish. Larkin is currently producing at a career-best pace with 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points in 26 games, which has him on track to push the 90-point mark for the first time.

Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane are both on the roster bubble. DeBrincat, like Larkin, is trending toward a personal-best season with 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points in 26 games. Despite the strong numbers, he faces stiff competition for scoring roles on a deep American forward group and may need to separate himself further to secure a spot.

Kane entered the season hoping to make one more Olympic appearance. The veteran winger has posted three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in 17 games, solid production that would project to around 60 points over a full season. Kane’s experience and history with USA Hockey will keep him in the conversation, though his selection is far from guaranteed.

Sweden has already named Lucas Raymond to its Olympic roster as the 23-year-old recorded three assists in three games at the Four Nations Face-Off and has continued to elevate his play. With 27 points in 24 games, he is pacing for a 90-point season and remains one of the most productive Swedish forwards in the league. He also impressed at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, recording 11 points in 10 games.

Germany has likewise locked in defenseman Moritz Seider as part of its first wave of selections. Seider remains Detroit’s anchor on the blue line, blending physicality with dependable two-way play. He has 16 points in 26 games this season, which would place him on track for his second 50-point campaign. Known for his ability to control play and for his physical presence, Seider ranks sixth among all NHL defensemen in hits since the 2022–23 season with 679.

With Olympic rosters beginning to take shape and Red Wings players positioned to feature prominently, all eyes now turn to Milan where construction deadlines are approaching fast. Whether these players will get their chance on the world stage could depend on whether the games’ centerpiece hockey venue is finally ready.

