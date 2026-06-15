Why Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs Matchups Will Matter More Than Ever Next Season
With playoff positioning tighter than ever in the Atlantic, divisional battles between these two Original Six foes carry renewed stakes.
Few rivalries in professional hockey carry the weight and history of the one between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Separated by just 231 miles, the two franchises have met 808 times over the course of their storied histories, including two outdoor games, 23 playoff series and seven Stanley Cup Finals matchups.
It is one of the most layered and emotionally charged rivalries the sport has ever produced, and the noise inside the building whenever these two teams meet has never needed much of a reason to reach a fever pitch.
The roots of this rivalry run deep and, at times, genuinely ugly. Perhaps no moment captures that better than Game 2 of the 1940 Stanley Cup Final, a contest that descended into one of the most chaotic and violent playoff games ever played.
It began when Leafs defenceman Rudolph Kampman injured Detroit's Cecil Dillon, setting a tense tone early. Things escalated quickly when Toronto's Red Horner and Detroit's Alex Motter dropped the gloves and continued fighting even after being sent to the penalty box, eventually requiring police intervention to restore order.
It did not stop there. Detroit's Don Grosso threw Toronto's Hank Goldup over the boards and onto the cement, injuring him in the process. Then, in the third period, a fight involving Gus Marker following Sid Abel's goal to make it 3-1 sparked a bench-clearing brawl that lasted over 10 minutes.
Multiple players were penalized, and in a fitting if chaotic conclusion to the evening, Red Wings coach Jack Adams punched a fan who attempted to confront him after the final buzzer.
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Nobody is expecting a repeat of 1940 anytime soon, but what fans can expect heading into next season is a rivalry that carries genuine postseason implications for the first time in years.
The Red Wings are building toward their first playoff appearance in nine seasons, and the road to any kind of deep run in the Eastern Conference likely runs through either Toronto or the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Most Detroit fans would admit, perhaps somewhat grudgingly, that a first-round exit at the hands of a Panthers-caliber team would sting far less than losing to the Maple Leafs.
For the record, Toronto currently holds the all-time series advantage at 361-346-93-8, a lead that Detroit will be motivated to chip away at.
The Red Wings closed out this past season with a bitter feeling, missing the playoffs for the tenth straight season and will almost certainly carry into the offseason, and that lingering frustration figures to serve as added motivation heading into a campaign where every point in the Atlantic Division will feel enormous.
The division is shaping up to be as competitive as it has been in years, with the Maple Leafs having the chance to draft an emerging young talent with the first overall pick in the upcoming draft and will have the chance to draft rising star Gavin McKenna.
Not to mention, the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens are all among the teams already penciled in by many as postseason locks. That leaves Detroit in a position where securing a wild card spot becomes the more realistic near-term target, a scenario that would also likely set up a first-round matchup against a top seed.
The best-case scenario for the Red Wings is breaking into the top three of the division and earning a more favorable path through the bracket. Achieving that means winning the games that matter most, and in the Atlantic, few games will matter more than the ones played against Toronto. This rivalry has never needed extra motivation, but next season it will have plenty of it.
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