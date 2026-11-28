Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) handles the puck during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena.
Nov 28, 2026 6:26 PM
Updated Nov 28, 2026 6:28 PM
Restricted free agent Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who must sign a contract by the afternoon of Dec. 1 to be eligible to play in 2026-27, was recently seen skating in the former home of the Arizona Coyotes.
6
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy