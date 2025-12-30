World Juniors Recap: Which Red Wings Prospects Have Soared, Who Have Struggled

Detroit Red Wings fans have been given plenty to be excited about as their team is first place in the Atlantic division, is on pace to break their near-decade long playoff drought and their future is looking brighter than ever. The World Junior Championships are almost through the preliminary round and several Red Wings prospects are experiencing massive breakout tournaments while others haven't been given the most opportunities.

It's especially exciting when the World Juniors come around as many NHL fans get to see their future assets pushed to their absolute limits and tested early in their careers. We will look to break down all of the Red Wings prospects at the World Juniors and pick out some of the early standouts while others have left a lot to be desired.

Breakout: Michal Pradel

Heading into the tournament, it was unclear how many games the Red Wings’ 2025 third-round pick would see, as 19-year-old Alan Lendak got the start in Slovakia’s opener against Sweden. Pradel quickly took control of the situation in the second game of the Slovaks’ opening back-to-back and delivered an outstanding performance. He stopped 34 of 35 shots, backstopping Slovakia to a 4–1 win over Germany.

That showing earned him the net for Slovakia’s toughest preliminary-round matchup against the United States. Red Wings fans found themselves conflicted, hoping for success from their home country while also watching one of the organization’s top goaltending prospects shine. Pradel was excellent once again, making several highlight-reel saves against the defending gold medalists and keeping Slovakia competitive throughout the game.

Although Slovakia ultimately fell 6–5, Pradel was a major reason they stayed in it, turning aside 35 of 41 shots and outperforming American goaltender Caleb Heil. After sitting out Tuesday, Pradel is expected to return to the crease Wednesday on New Year’s Eve when Slovakia faces Switzerland.

Lack Of Opportunity: Carter Bear

Detroit fans were excited to see their most recent first-round pick earn a spot on Team Canada, though few expected the 19-year-old to play a major role. Canada is aiming to end a two-year drought at the World Juniors and has assembled a stacked roster featuring more than 20 first-round picks. Bear is part of that elite group, but so far he has been pushed to the fringes of the lineup.

The Winnipeg native made his tournament debut Monday against Denmark. Despite what looked like an ideal opportunity to give Bear an extended look in a favorable matchup, he logged just 6:32 of ice time over nine shifts. That decision was surprising given how effective he was with his limited minutes. Bear finished with four shots on goal, tying two other Canadians for the second-most shots on the team in the game.

While the lack of ice time is frustrating, the experience could still prove valuable. Bear has a chance to learn from the high-end talent around him and use this tournament as motivation. He can return to the World Juniors next year with something to prove and show Hockey Canada he deserved a bigger role.

Breakout: Eddie Genborg

Sweden’s roster at this year’s tournament is stacked with high-end talent, and included in that group is Detroit’s 2025 second-round pick, Eddie Genborg. The 18-year-old two-way forward has put his full skill set on display, offering a glimpse of why his game projects so well to the NHL level. From delivering heavy, physical play to flashing high-end playmaking ability, Genborg has made the most of his opportunity as Sweden remains undefeated with three regulation wins, with his impact clearly felt.

While he has not been part of Sweden’s star-studded power play that has overwhelmed opponents, Genborg has been one of the team’s most effective players at even strength. He has recorded three assists through his first three games, highlighted by a key primary assist on Sweden’s game-winning goal against Slovakia. His toughest challenge of the tournament awaits Wednesday, when he and Sweden face the United States in a New Year’s Eve showdown.

Slow Start, Solid Progress: Michal Svrcek

Slovakia boasts a strong offense that has consistently pressured opponents, including the United States, who narrowly escaped with a 6–5 victory after the Slovaks jumped out to an early multi-goal lead. Svrcek has recently emerged as a reliable scoring option for Slovakia, though his production followed a slow start to the tournament. In his opening game, the Red Wings recent fourth round pick logged 14:17 of ice time without registering a shot on goal in a 3–2 loss to Sweden. He showed improvement in the second game against Germany, recording two shots in 14:54 of ice time and earning a secondary assist.

Svrcek delivered his most impactful performance against the United States in a tightly contested matchup, capitalizing on a loose puck amid traffic in front of the American net and firing it through the crowd to score Slovakia’s fourth goal, briefly restoring their lead. Slovakia now faces a pivotal matchup against Switzerland on Wednesday.

If Switzerland defeats Germany on Tuesday, the game could determine which team advances to the quarterfinals, as both Slovakia and Switzerland would enter the contest with identical 1–2 records heading into the final preliminary-round game. With significant stakes on the line, Svrcek will aim to carry the momentum from his last two performances into what could be a decisive showdown.

Fast Start, Losing Steam: Max Plante

The unanimous choice Red Wings fans were eager to see at the World Juniors was Plante, the 2024 second-round pick who has been outstanding this season, leading all of the NCAA in scoring with 30 points in 20 games. Their excitement was quickly rewarded as Plante opened the scoring for Team USA in their tournament opener against Germany.

However, while Plante made an immediate impact offensively, he and his line have struggled defensively. Despite his early goal, he finished minus-one in the 6-3 victory. He logged 16:28 of ice time with three shots on goal, but his overall numbers began to slip. In his second game against Switzerland, Plante again finished minus-one, despite seeing increased ice time of 17:35 and generating more chances. Against Slovakia in a high-scoring shootout, the coaching staff made adjustments, and Plante once more finished minus-one. His ice time was cut sharply to just 10:17, marking his third consecutive game with a minus rating.

The upcoming matchup against undefeated Sweden will be telling for Plante’s role as he may see his ice time reduced further as the coaching staff leans on the team’s hotter players in a crucial spot. To make an impact, Plante will need to maximize his minutes, recapture the spark he showed in the opener, and rely on the play that has made him a top scorer in the NCAA this season.

