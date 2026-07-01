Zach Werenski Vetoes Trade to Stars, Wants To Stay East and Presents Red Wings as Perfect Landing Spot

Werenski is a 29-year-old blueliner coming off a 22-goal, 81-point season in 75 games, the best campaign of his career and one that earned him the Norris. Columbus will not move him cheaply, and Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell will expect a return that reflects the franchise defenceman he is giving up. However, Detroit has the blue-chip prospects and the draft capital to get a deal done if Yzerman decides this is the moment to go all in.