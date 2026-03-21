"A Great Addition": Red Wings Laud John Gibson, Who Is Playing Arguably Best Hockey Of His Career

One of the biggest catalysts of the success the Detroit Red Wings have enjoyed this season has been the play between the pipes of goaltender John Gibson.
Since the beginning of December, he's at or near the top in several goaltending statistical categories, including a 2.11 goals-against average (tied for second overall), a .923 save percentage (tied for second overall), and 22 wins (first overall).
He's brought a quiet swagger to the Detroit crease, and it's become clear that his acquisition has become one of the most consequential trades in recent Red Wings history.
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James van Riemsdyk, another first-year Red Wing, hasn’t faced Gibson as often, since he spent his entire NHL career in the Eastern Conference, while Gibson, until this season, had only played with the Anaheim Ducks.
“He's been great to play with and get to know as a teammate on a more personal level,” van Riemsdyk said of Gibson. “I think that his being in the West and me being in the East, I didn't see him a ton, but one thing that always stood out to me is that he has a good hockey sense in reading the game for a goalie."
"It always seemed like he knew where the next play was coming from and where the next shot was coming from based on certain aspects of that. I always remember that from playing against him."
As van Riemsdyk put it, Gibson's play has not only been spectacular, but he's also brought a calming influence to the team as a whole.
“He's been a great addition to the group and has a very calming influence on the team. He has a great mindset and approach, and kind of takes each day as it comes. It's been a lot of fun to play with him, and obviously, he's playing at a super high level for us, which has been really amazing.”
On the other hand, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan saw plenty of Gibson while coaching the San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings, all of whom are in the Pacific Division with the Ducks.
McLellan, who has repeatedly emphasized Gibson's excellent communication with his teammates both on the ice and at the bench during TV timeouts, believes his command on the ice benefits the team as a whole.
"I didn't realize he has as much command of the game," McLellan said of Gibson. "When you're an opponent, you don't really pay attention to what's happening between TV timeouts or anything like that, but he has a real good command of the game and a way of expressing it with the D, forwards, and even the coaching staff. It's not noticeable when you're on the other team's bench."
While Gibson has often shrugged off his strong play as just doing his job, McLellan notes that his quiet confidence is part of his approach to the game.
"Once you're around the individual and you see him go about his business in the locker room, you have somebody that's confident. He's very competitive and confident, and even when it wasn't going well, he still believed in himself, and now he's settling in."
"I just don't see this guy getting too high or too low," he continued. "He shows up for work, and maybe he puts it best when he says he's just doing his job, because that's how he approaches his games."
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