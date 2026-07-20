Ankle Breakers To Game-Winning Takeaways: Celebrating Pavel Datsyuk's Finest Moments On His 48th Birthday

One of the clearest examples of his chemistry with longtime running mate Henrik Zetterberg came in a game against the Arizona Coyotes. After winger Dan Cleary worked the puck down the wall, Datsyuk collected it and, without so much as a glance, threaded a no-look feed into the slot for Zetterberg to bury. It was a perfect microcosm of a partnership that decided countless games for Detroit over the years.