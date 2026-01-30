"Classy": Patrick Kane Appreciates Message From Mike Modano After Record-Breaking Point

While the Detroit Red Wings didn't get the result they were looking for on Thursday evening against the Washington Capitals, another historical milestone was achieved by future Hall of Fame forward Patrick Kane.
Kane became the highest-scoring U.S.-born player in NHL history thanks to his assist on Ben Chiarot's second period goal, which was the 1,375th point of his career. It moved him past former Dallas Stars (and one-time Red Wings) forward Mike Modano, a Westland, Mich. native.
Kane's teammates poured off the bench to celebrate the milestone with him, and immediately afterward, a special pre-recorded video message from Modano himself was played on the scoreboard at Little Caesars Arena.
"I knew at an early age in your career you would be the one chasing this number down and here we are," Modano said. "Continue on and make this number harder for the next guy."
Kane said that he noticed the video message being played a few moments after it initially started, and thought it was a classy gesture on Modano's part.
"I paid attention to it, maybe not right from the start, but it was a great message from him. He's one of the best American players of all time, a guy I looked up to a lot when I was younger."
"I remember when he passed Phil Housley in San Jose on a breakaway goal, and to see him up there as a former Red Wing too, sending a message like that was pretty classy."
