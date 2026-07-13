Could Carter Mazur Finally Get His Shot With Detroit Next Season?

After a productive but injury-plagued stint in Grand Rapids, Michigan native Carter Mazur looks to translate his physical grit and point-per-game scoring pace into a permanent NHL role.
The Detroit Red Wings will have plenty of interesting questions to sort out with their lineup heading into next season, and one of the more compelling ones centers on hard-checking winger Carter Mazur.
The 24-year-old Jackson, Michigan native has long been vocal about his dream of representing his hometown team, and when Detroit declined to extend him a qualifying offer on June 30th, it briefly looked like that dream might be over.
However, on July 1st, Detroit brought Mazur back on a two-year, $1.75 million contract carrying an $875,000 average annual value, giving the former Denver Pioneer another shot at cracking the roster of the only team he's ever wanted to play for.
Mazur's production has been trending in the right direction when he's been healthy enough to play. This past season, injuries limited him to 16 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins, but he made the most of them, posting 11 goals and five assists for 16 points, a point-per-game pace, before adding six points in eight Calder Cup playoff games.
His strong finish earned him a late-season call-up to Detroit, where he got his first extended look at the NHL level, appearing in eight games. The results were quiet on the scoresheet, with no points and a minus-three rating.
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However, it's worth noting Mazur plays a physical, hard-checking style that tends to matter more on the forecheck than on the stat sheet, and with Detroit looking to add more grit to its bottom six, he could carve out a spot there if he can find a way to start translating his AHL scoring into NHL production.
His modest $875,000 cap hit makes him a low-risk, cost-effective option for a fourth-line role, one where he could occasionally chip in offensively while providing the physical edge the Red Wings have said they want more of. The biggest question, as it has been for two seasons now, is health.
Mazur's development has been repeatedly interrupted by injuries, including a dislocated elbow just seconds into his first career NHL shift and a lower-body injury that cost him much of this past season before he returned to post a point-per-game stretch in Grand Rapids.
If he can stay on the ice and have a productive summer, the former third round pick certainly shouldn't be ruled out of Detroit's plans when training camp and preseason arrive. It will likely come down to whether he can finally stay healthy long enough to show what he's capable of at the NHL level.
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