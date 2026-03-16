Could Emmitt Finnie Be The Red Wings' Answer For Second Line Center?

The Detroit Red Wings are facing one of their toughest stretches of the season after a wave of injuries sidelined three key centers in captain Dylan Larkin, veteran Andrew Copp, and forward Michael Rasmussen.
With the team battling for crucial points down the final stretch of the NHL season, the sudden loss of its middle-of-the-ice anchors has forced head coach Todd McLellan to get creative with his lineup. One of the most intriguing adjustments came in the form of a bold experiment that moved rookie Emmitt Finnie into the second line center role.
The 20-year-old forward stepped into the position during a difficult test against the powerhouse Dallas Stars. Skating between elite winger Lucas Raymond and veteran forward David Perron, who recently returned to the lineup, Finnie showed flashes of the skill and composure the Red Wings hope can help stabilize their lineup.
Late in the third period of a tight game, the line helped engineer the tying goal. After working the puck into the offensive zone, Finnie slipped a slick backhand pass to Raymond, who snapped the puck home to even the score 2-2 with under four minutes remaining.
The play guaranteed Detroit at least a point at a critical moment in the playoff race. On the scoring sequence, Raymond finished the chance with help from Finnie and Alex DeBrincat.
For Detroit, the moment highlighted exactly what the team needs right now. Players stepping up when the stakes are highest. Finnie’s rookie season has featured expected ups and downs, but the young forward appears to be finding his stride. Over his last seven games he has recorded two goals and two assists for four points, suggesting his confidence is growing at the right time.
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At six-foot-one, Finnie has the size to handle the physical demands of the center position and the organization views him as a player still very early in his development. If the experiment continues to show promise, McLellan could keep the rookie in the role longer than originally expected.
For a Red Wings team chasing its first playoff berth in nearly a decade, unexpected contributions could make all the difference, and Finnie may be emerging as one of the most important ones yet.
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