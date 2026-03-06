"Couldn't Be More Humbled": Patrick Kane Grateful For Mike Modano's Appearance During Pre-Game Ceremony

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane, who became the highest-scoring U.S.-born player in NHL history, loved that Mike Modano made a special appearance for his pre-game ceremony prior to Wednesday evening's game.
Prior to the Detroit Red Wings facing the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday evening, a special pre-game ceremony was held to honor forward Patrick Kane, who recently became the highest-scoring U.S.-born player in NHL history.
Kane officially broke the record set by Hall of Famer and one-time former Red Wings forward Mike Modano with an assist on Ben Chiarot's goal against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 29.
The ceremony, which included a video tribute with cameos from several of Kane's family members and former teammates, was made all the more special when Modano himself, along with USA Hockey executive John Vanbiesbrouck, joined them.
"It was special," Kane said. "I think the last two ceremonies and the gifts that I've received from Chris and Marian Ilitch, just speak volumes about the organization and how classy an organization it is. Obviously, a special ceremony with the video tribute and my family being there, and then Mike coming onto the ice, and John Vanbiesbrouck as well."
Kane, who said he grew up admiring the way that Modano played, said that he was grateful to be able to pass him in the record books.
"Just kind of getting to know Mike throughout this whole process, just how gracious that he is, unbelievable guy," Kane said. "I couldn't be more humbled to pass someone like that."
