Darren McCarty, Steve Yzerman React To Tragic Passing Of Claude Lemieux

"Just heard the news on Claude Lemieux," McCarty wrote on X. "This is extremely sad no matter what feelings from past or present you hold. My thoughts and prayers to his family and friends and people who got to see the person off the ice wasn’t the person on. As I’ve said and will always call it as I see it 'If your on the ICE with Claude Lemieux and your turn your back. YOU Are an IDIOT. But off the ICE I’ll turn mine' And please. If you are struggling at all please reach out and talk to someone Godspeed my friend."