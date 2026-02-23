Detroit's Carter Bears Continues To Dominate Junior Ranks, Could Make Early Jump To Pros

As the Detroit Red Wings return to NHL action for the final 24 games of the regular season, attention is also turning to the organization’s pipeline. Across junior and European leagues, prospects are wrapping up their campaigns, positioning for playoff runs and giving Detroit’s development staff a final body of work to evaluate.
One name that continues to generate excitement among Red Wings fans is 19-year-old forward Carter Bear. The first-round pick from this past draft has been nothing short of dominant with the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League.
Bear turned heads during training camp, appearing in a handful of preseason games with Detroit and showcasing a mature, well-rounded skill set. Despite his strong showing, the organization opted to return him to Everett with specific developmental goals in mind. Detroit wanted Bear to continue refining his physicality and embrace a more pro-style game to better prepare for a potential jump to the professional ranks next season.
Rather than seeing his offensive production taper off after draft year, Bear’s numbers have surged. After posting a career-high 82 points in 56 games last season, there were modest expectations for regression or at least a plateau.
Instead, Bear is on pace for 79 points in just 54 games this year and could surpass that total. He has been especially dominant of late, recording four goals and two assists for six points over his last two contests.
Beyond the raw production, it is the way Bear is generating offense that stands out. He has shown a greater willingness to engage physically, battle along the boards, and attack high-traffic areas, all while maintaining the creativity and finishing ability that made him a first-round selection.
With limited competition left for him at the junior level, the question is no longer whether Bear can dominate the WHL. It is whether he is ready for the next step. If his development continues on this trajectory, a move to the Grand Rapids Griffins next season appears increasingly realistic.
