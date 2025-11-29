Detroit’s Record Without Travis Hamonic Underscores Misstep in Summer Signing

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Travis Hamonic is facing mounting scrutiny as his early season performance continues to draw concern from both fans and team personnel.

Through 15 appearances, Hamonic holds a minus-10 rating with no goals and one assist. He has been on the ice for 16 goals against, including two on the power play and 14 at even strength, averaging out to over a goal against per game. He has been on for only four Red Wings goals this season.

The team’s record with and without Hamonic further illustrates the difficult start as Detroit is 7-8-0 in games where he has played and 6-2-1 in the eight games he has missed. While the Red Wings have faced injuries and lineup shuffling, the stark contrast has amplified the spotlight on Hamonic’s struggles.

Hamonic signed a one-year contract with a one million dollar cap hit on August 15, well into the offseason. The late signing suggested a limited market for the 35-year-old defenseman, who had already seen his role diminish in recent seasons. League sources indicated that the Red Wings explored trade options early in the year, but there has been no interest from other teams in acquiring the veteran from St. Malo, Manitoba.

As the Red Wings attempt to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference, his performance and usage will remain key storylines in the weeks ahead.

