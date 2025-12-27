Dylan Larkin On The Verge Of Overtaking Sergei Fedorov In Red Wings History

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Detroit Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin is playing some of the best hockey of his career, and it's paying off incredible dividends for his club, which is now first overall in the Atlantic Division and tied for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Considering where the Red Wings were in the standings one calendar year ago, it's a monumental improvement in their fortunes.

Their most recent victory took place on Tuesday evening over the Dallas Stars at Little Caesars Arena, and it was Larkin who played a critical role in the outcome.

Larkin not only scored the game-tying goal late in the third period after a terrific pass from James van Riemsdyk, but he also scored the overtime game-winner for his 20th tally of Detroit's centennial campaign.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

With the overtime goal, Larkin now has 11 in his career. He only needs one more to match the 12 scored by Sergei Fedorov for the most in franchise history.

The Red Wings will be retiring the iconic No. 91 jersey number of Fedorov next month on Jan. 12.

There is no player on the Red Wings roster who more badly wants to bring Stanley Cup Playoff hockey to Little Caesars Arena for the first time in the venue's existence than Larkin.

Thanks to his contributions so far this season, they're that much closer to that goal, and would occupy the second overall seed in the Eastern Conference if the postseason were to begin today.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.