Dylan Larkin Remembers The Late Johnny Gaudreau After Gold Medal Victory

The United States hadn't experienced a gold medal victory in men's ice hockey since the famed "Miracle On Ice" squad of 1980 that helped to renew faith and hope in the American spirit in the face of adversity.
On Sunday afternoon in Milan, history repeated itself.
46 years to the day that Team USA stunned the vaunted Soviet Union in what became known as "The Miracle On Ice", the current edition of Team USA secured the gold medal thanks to a thrilling overtime victory over Team Canada in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
For the rest of his professional career, Detroit Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin will be able to include having won a gold medal in international play as part of his resume.
However, one player who should have been able to take part in the victory and the subsequent celebration was Johnny Gaudreau, the late phenom forward who tragically lost his life along with his brother Matthew in August 2024.
For Larkin and the rest of his Team USA teammates, Gaudreau's spirit was with them the entire way.
"Johnny and Matty should be here and that is still the biggest loss that all of us at USA hockey, their families, our family, has gone through," Larkin said.
Larkin and Gaudreau played together as part of Team North America in the 2016 World Championship, and his tragic passing sent a ripple throughout the entire hockey community.
As part of the on-ice celebration, multiple Team USA players skated holding a commemorative Gaudreau jersey in their hands as a special tribute to their fallen countryman.
