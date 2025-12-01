Former Red Wing Robby Fabbri Lands Latest NHL Opportunity After Being Cut By Penguins

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri has landed the latest, and potentially final, opportunity to extend his NHL career.

Fabbri has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Charlotte Checkers, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Fabbri had initially signed a PTO agreement with the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier in the fall after not being re-signed by the Anaheim Ducks. While he performed well in Training Camp and the pre-season, Fabbri wasn't able to land a roster spot in Pittsburgh and was released.

Fabbri's time with the Red Wings, which began in November 2019 after he was acquired from the St. Louis Blues for checking forward Jacob de la Rose, came to a close in 2024 when he was dealt by general manager Steve Yzerman to the Anaheim Ducks, who are managed by his former Red Wings teammate and assistant GM Pat Verbeek.

In his first and only season in Southern California, Fabbri recorded eight goals and eight assists during yet another injury-shortened campaign. He underwent surgery in November to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, which sidelined him for several weeks.

As if that weren’t enough, he also sustained a season-ending hand injury in February.

Fabbri’s NHL career, which began when the St. Louis Blues selected him 21st overall in 2014, has been marked by more major injuries than many players face in a lifetime.

He tore the ACL in his left knee twice with the Blues, then tore the ACL in his right knee while with Detroit in 2022. He later missed the final weeks of the 2022–23 season after undergoing yet another surgery on his left knee.

He was even named the Red Wings’ Bill Masterton Trophy nominee that season for his perseverance and dedication.

A Stanley Cup champion with the Blues in 2019, Fabbri has tallied 106 goals with 110 assists in 442 regular season games while adding another five goals and 11 assists in 30 postseason games.

