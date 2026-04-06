Former Red Wings Forward Breaking Out For Another Eastern Conference Playoff Team

Traded from Detroit, this former Red Wing is rediscovering his scoring touch, powering another Eastern Conference playoff hopeful with newfound offensive spark.
The Detroit Red Wings’ hopes for Elmer Soderblom to establish himself as a consistent bottom-six forward did not materialize this season.
The 24-year-old Swedish forward, a former sixth-round pick by Detroit, struggled to find his footing in Detroit, registering just three points in 39 games and bringing his total with the Red Wings to 22 points over 86 games across three seasons in the Motor City.
Recognizing an opportunity to recoup value, Detroit traded Soderblom to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick. The move allowed the Red Wings to convert a sixth-round pick into higher draft capital while giving Soderblom a fresh start.
The change of scenery appears to have revitalized Soderblom’s game. In his first 16 games with Pittsburgh, he has already tallied eight points, including four goals and four assists, while averaging an extra minute and a half of ice time per game.
Playing on the Penguins’ fourth line with Noel Acciari and Connor Dewar, Soderblom has carved out a reliable role and shown a level of production he could not reach in Detroit.
Although Soderblom didn't work out with the Red Wings, the trade appears to have been mutually beneficial as Detroit gains some solid draft capital that they could use to add to their prospect pool or use as part of a deal to acquire more talent for next season.
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