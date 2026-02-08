The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.
The ayes have it, even if the IOC doesn’t.
Despite the International Olympic Committee corruption scandal and the mixed reviews to which the hockey event at the 1998 Nagano Games played, readers of THN largely support NHL participation at the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City.
THN asked readers whether the league should again interrupt a season and send players to the Olympics. The ’Yes’ vote (67.5 per cent) outpolled the ’No’ (32.5 per cent) vote by a 2-1 margin.
Many of those who favor an Olympic sequel say the event would lose luster if the game’s greatest stars don’t participate.
“The Olympics are supposed to showcase the best athletes,” writes Chris Schultz of Green Bay, Wise., “and I think the best talent in the world should be there, regardless of what happened in the 1998 Games.”
“Each sport brings the best,” writes Fernand Welschbillig of Mersch, Luxembourg. “Why should hockey be the exception?”
Among those who cast ’No’ ballots, some felt Nagano didn’t Eve up to its hype. Others were turned off by Team USA’s room trashing. Others are appalled by the IOC bribery scandal. And there are many who believe the Olympics should be for amateurs.
“I don’t support NHL participation,” writes Dan Black of Regina, Sask., “especially for an American team after the disgrace they brought upon the NHL and the USA in the last Olympics.”
“Keep the Olympics for amateurs,” writes Thomas V. Papaccio of Cherry Hill, N.J. “Remember 1980? That was exciting.”
“My reason (for voting ’no’) has been in the news for the past few months,” writes Bob McConnell of Kamloops, B.C., in reference to IOC problems. “That says it all.”
For the record, the NHL is expected to halt its season in 2002 and send players to Salt Lake, but no official announcement has been made.
