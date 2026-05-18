From The Hockey News Archives: Detroit's Fearless Leader Still Has It

Yzerman was an NHL star at 18, captain at 21,155-point scorer and players’ MVP at 24. All it meant was that in 1995, his place was centering a line with Bob Errey and Darren McCarty There was a case to be made—the case for defense — and he made it. But oh, the sacrifice. Think Pavarotti on stage with John Denver and Archie Bunker and you’re halfway there. Errey was a journeyman (and former Yzerman teammate in junior with Peterborough) who had scored more than 20 goals once in 11 pro seasons. McCarty’s hands were primarily used for fighting. The guy between them, meanwhile, had averaged 51 goals the past seven seasons and his coach was telling him to make sure he didn’t get scored on.