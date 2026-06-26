From The Hockey News Archives: Driven

Turned out it was the right one for everyone involved. Larkin has helped the Red Wings so far, and he’s helped himself. His base salary is $925,000, and he’s a shoo-in to earn his capped performance bonuses totalling $350,000. He got an extra $50,000 for being selected to the All-Star Game, and he’s well on his way to hitting his other bonuses. But think about this for a minute. Larkin is the youngest player to play a regular shift with the Red Wings in a quarter of a century. Keith Primeau was 18 years and 10 months old when he first appeared for the Red Wings in 1990. Before that you have to go back to Steve Yzerman in 1983. At the age of 19 years and 71 days when he made his NHL debut, Larkin was older than Shawn Burr and Martin Lapointe when he debuted, but Burr and Lapointe did not become fulltime Red Wings until they were 20. And while everyone around Larkin is loathe to make comparisons, there’s no doubt some are envisioning Yzerman-like things for the young man who is already being compared to Jonathan Toews. There are those who think it’s only a matter of time before Larkin is wearing the ‘C’ in Detroit. And in case you haven’t noticed, when the Red Wings have a player they like, they tend to keep him around for a long time. “He’s going to be here forever,” said Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg, who broke into the league when Larkin was just six. “He’s that special.”