From The Hockey News Archives: It's Hard Work Being Hasek

Most of all, though, it will be Hasek’s relentlessness that lingers. Hasek quite possibly drove himself harder than any goalie who has ever played, perhaps harder than any skater who ever played. Relentlessness isn’t a quality normally associated with goaltenders (but what about Hasek was ever normal?). Determined muckers in the corners, grinders on the forecheck, crease crashers undeterred by repeated cross checks to the back, these are the players we say are relentless. Yet in the same way, Hasek was always, always, always in the shooter’s face, every time, every place.