From The Hockey News Archives: No Town Like Motown

But what makes the Red Wings so dominant in a league that has been overrun by parity? They have not won a Stanley Cup since 2002, but that’s one more than 25 other teams in the league have won in that time span. Simply put, the Wings are very strong in every organizational aspect. They’ve been perennial playoff contenders; been dominant in the regular season; have one of the best ownerships and front offices in the league; have drafted relatively well considering their dearth of high draft picks; their franchise value is high; and, until this season, their attendance has been among the most robust in the NHL.