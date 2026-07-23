From The Hockey News Archives: Shanahan Benefits From New System

Vintage Red - November 16, 2001 - Vol. 55, Issue 11 - Nicolas J. Cotsonika
There are a few theories as to why left winger Brendan Shanahan has enjoyed such a strong start, with 10 goals and 17 points in his first 13 games.
One, which he downplays, is he’s desperate to make the Canadian Olympic team, especially after not receiving an invitation to the orientation camp at first. Another, which he subscribes to, is he has been unlocked.
For years, the Detroit Red Wings employed the left-wing lock, which puts the left winger in a defensive posture in the offensive zone. Now the Wings use a more traditional, aggressive system to take advantage of turnovers. A forward still hangs back in the offensive zone, but it isn’t always the left winger.
“We used to back off and maybe attack in the neutral zone,” Shanahan said. “Now we’re attacking more in the offensive zone. Now our team is a lot more active and pressuring the puck, forechecking all over the ice. It allows me to skate a lot more. I’m not standing back.”