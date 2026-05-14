From The Hockey News Archives: Shine On, Shanahan

■ Shooting “I was never a goalscorer growing up,” Shanahan said. “When I scored 39 goals my last year of junior, it was the most goals I ever had in a season. People talk a lot about my one-timer, but to me it’s more about getting my shot away quickly. Tim Kerr was one of the best at that. He had a fast release and usually caught the goalie before the goalie set up.” Shanahan said when he broke into the NHL someone told him Rick Tocchet took 500 shots a day. “He never stopped a pass to set up the puck, he just shot it as it got to Dan him,” Shanahan said. “He figured you couldn’t always stop the puck in the game, so why do it in practice?” Shanahan followed suit.