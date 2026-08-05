From The Hockey News Archives: The Joy Of The Pain

“Had I not felt myself improving, I probably would have said enough is enough. But I found my mobility improving, my speed improving. I figured with a long off-season and time to rest and train, I might as well keep at it and hope I continue to improve this year.” The Red Wings are sure glad Yzerman is giving it another shot. The loss of leading scorer Sergei Fedorov, who never felt comfortable playing second fiddle to Yzerman, means the team will be looking for someone to fill the gap in terms of offensive output.