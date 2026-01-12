"He Found His Game": Red Wings Laud John Gibson's Stretch Of Dominance

"When we sit back and we think about how he ended up getting here, we traded for him, obviously," McLellan said following Monday's morning skate. "But he was in Anaheim for 12 years as a go-to guy, and all of a sudden you leave, and he knew it was coming. He arrived here, and you're in a new community, new team, and maybe we don't put enough into it being the goaltending position."