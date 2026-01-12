"He Found His Game": Red Wings Laud John Gibson's Stretch Of Dominance

Since the start of December, Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson has been among the NHL's best players at his position.
Not only has he accumulated an impressive 12-2 record in his last 14 starts, but he's also posted a 2.01 goals-against average and .932 save percentage during that span.
His early-season struggles now seem far in the past, and head coach Todd McLellan suggests they may have been caused by the adjustment of leaving Anaheim after more than a decade and settling into a new city, new teammates, and a new system.
"When we sit back and we think about how he ended up getting here, we traded for him, obviously," McLellan said following Monday's morning skate. "But he was in Anaheim for 12 years as a go-to guy, and all of a sudden you leave, and he knew it was coming. He arrived here, and you're in a new community, new team, and maybe we don't put enough into it being the goaltending position."
Gibson was pulled in his very first Red Wings start on Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens in Detroit's Home Opener, and would accumulate a 3.62 goals-against average through his first 13 total games.
"You only play every second night to start the year, and you want both goaltenders up and running," McLellan said. "I think it took a little while for him to adjust, but I give him credit for sticking with it.
"He was stubborn, he worked hard in practice, and he found his game. Once he found it, in our experience with him in Anaheim, with Yawns (assistant coach Trent Yawney) coaching him, once he finds it, he tends to keep it for a long time."
The Red Wings are enjoying Gibson’s strong play, which has helped propel them to the top of the Atlantic Division. Their 4-0 shutout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night was a complete turnaround from their dismal 5-1 Opening Night loss, and a personal reversal for Gibson, who recorded his third shutout in his last 14 outings.
That being said, the Red Wings will want veteran Cam Talbot to stand at the ready when called upon.
"We keep running him as much as we can, but Talbs has to stay ready because he's really important as well," McLellan said.
