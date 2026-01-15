How Finnie, Sandin-Pellikka Could Be The Catalysts For Future Stanley Cup Contender

Managing the salary cap is one of the most difficult challenges in building a Stanley Cup contender. Championship teams often rely on a mix of stars who outperform their contracts, savvy long term extensions signed at the right time, or in rare cases, young difference makers producing well above the value of their entry level deals.
Detroit has benefited this season from two 20-year-old rookies who are not only regular contributors, but trusted players in key roles. Forward Emmitt Finnie and defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka have provided meaningful production while costing the organization less than a combined $1.8 million through the 2027-28 season.
Finnie has spent much of the season on Detroit’s first line, an uncommon responsibility for a rookie. Through 48 games, he has nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points and remains on pace for more than 30 points in his first NHL season. Despite a recent scoring dry spell, projections suggest Finnie could finish in the 40 to 45 point range, which would be a strong total for a 20-year-old adjusting to the NHL.
On the blue line, Sandin Pellikka has been equally impressive. The rookie defenseman has shown poise beyond his years, making confident plays with the puck and contributing offensively at a steady rate. He has recorded five goals and 12 assists for 17 points in 48 games, placing him on pace for roughly 30 points. That level of production is exceptional for a first year defenseman and adds another layer of depth scoring to the Red Wings defense.
Individually, neither stat line jumps off the page as a Stanley Cup defining performance. Collectively, however, the value of their contracts tells a different story.
Maintaining a competitive roster while holding significant cap space allows general manager Steve Yzerman to be aggressive, whether through free agency or at the trade deadline.
That financial freedom could position Detroit to pursue a high impact star such as Artemi Panarin or another marquee player should the opportunity arise. More importantly, it allows the organization to supplement its core without sacrificing long term stability.
As the Red Wings continue their progression toward becoming a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, Finnie and Sandin Pellikka’s entry level contracts may be remembered as quiet but crucial advantages.
