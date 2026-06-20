How Trey Augustine Ended Up As A Spartan Instead Of A Wolverine

The Spartans finished fifth out of seven teams in the Big Ten conference last year, but that was an improvement over the previous couple campaigns, when they were dead last. Bringing in an elite netminder such as Augustine is just one of many important moves that forecast brighter days ahead. And though he’s still a teenager, he has proven time and again that he can hang with older competition. Last year, for example, he made Team USA’s World Junior Championship squad as essentially the third goalie (and certainly the youngest). But, in the end, it was Augustine who played the crucial games, going 4-1-0 and leading Team USA to a bronze medal in Halifax.