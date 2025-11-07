"I'm Getting More Comfortable": Red Wings Rookie Axel Sandin-Pellikka On Biggest Adjustments To NHL Play

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

There was nothing short of a collective feeling of excitement and anticipation amongst the Detroit Red Wings fan base when it was announced that defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka was among the three rookies that made the final roster cut out of Training Camp and the pre-season.

While fellow rookie Michael Brandsegg-Nygård has been returned to the American Hockey League, both Sandin-Pellikka and Emmitt Finnie continue to ply their trade at the NHL level representing the Red Wings.

Naturally, there's been a bit of an adjustment period for Sandin-Pellikka, who has been utilized in all situations by head coach Todd McLellan.

"I've learned it's a tough League, the best in the world," Sandin-Pellikka explained following Friday's practice. "You learn something every game, and you can't always be perfect. I try and tell myself that when Im pissed off at myself after a not-perfect game."

Sandin-Pellikka, who was arguably the most highly-regarded prospect in the Red Wings system and who enjoyed tremendous success while playing in his native Sweden, said he's still adjusting to the speed of the top hockey League in the world.

"The defensive part is one thing, the gaps and picking your guy up early, that's one thing I've learned," he said. "And in the offensive zone, it's not as easy to get pucks through as it has been before. I'm still learning and I'm getting more comfortable each game."

McLellan acknowledged that there have been improvements in Sandin-Pellikka's ability to anticipate the play and put himself in the best position, while there is still always room for improvement.

"He gave the answer that in my opinion he should give, because there is the pace of the play and the puck has been really good," McLellan said. "He makes some really good plays, but the play away when he's away from the play or something is going to happen, he needs to get used to that pace of reading and reacting a bit quicker."

"It's gotten better from where it was during exhibition, and he's improving," McLellan continued. "But the League is improving with him at the same time. He's hard on himself, but he's also a really good self-evaluator, so the answer he gave is a pretty accurate one."

Sandin-Pellikka has averaged just under 19 minutes of ice time per game so far in the 14 games that he's skated in, during which he's scored a goal while adding three assists. His plus/minus rating of -8 isn't what he'd like it to be, but that will change in time.

While it's still early in his NHL career, there's tremendous untapped potential still inside of the Swedish-born defenseman, who could ultimately become a building block down the line for the Red Wings.

